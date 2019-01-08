‘Birds of Prey’: Did Chris Messina Just Debut His Victor Zsasz Look?

Everyone is celebrating the past year of movies and TV at tonight’s Golden Globes, but there’s a chance that DC fans just got a pretty significant tease of what’s to come.

Photos of Chris Messina on the Globes red carpet have made their way online, which showcase the actor sporting a bleach blonde hairstyle. While the new hairdo has taken quite a lot of fans by surprise, it’s made some DC fans wonder if it’s the same hairstyle he will be sporting as Victor Zsasz in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

For the uninitiated, Zsasz is a serial killer in Gotham, who celebrates each of his kills by making a tally mark on his body. In Birds, Zsasz is expected to be working closely with Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), the film’s “Big Bad”. While most probably associate the character with having a shaved head (a la Anthony Carrigan’s portrayal on Gotham), he has donned blonde hair in several appearances in the comics.

Birds of Prey will see Zsasz and Black Mask going up against a slew of DC Comics’ female superheroes and supervillains, in what is expected to be an R-rated entry to the DC Extended Universe. Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. The film will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee’s Christina Hodson.

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable.” Yan explained in a recent interview. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It came out of me,” Yan said about her pitch meeting to Warner Bros., “I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020.