Margot Robbie Teases Really Cool Stunts in Birds of Prey Movie

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) made a pretty action-packed debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad, but it sounds like there are more awesome stunts in store for her next DC Extended Universe appearance. In a new interview with Joe.ie, Robbie was asked about her stunt work and revealed that there are several noteworthy ones in next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

“There are so many. Recently… I can’t talk them, since the movie isn’t out yet. There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering the fact that Robbie did nearly all of her stunts in Suicide Squad, it will be interesting to see how Birds‘ action scenes push the envelope even further. A few of these stunts have already been showcased in the film’s set photos, particularly in some sort of truck explosion that leaves Harley channeling her inner CSI: Miami.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Are you excited to see Robbie play Harley again in Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.