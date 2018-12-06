‘Birds of Prey’: Margot Robbie Reveals the Inspiration for the Film’s Full Title

Birds of Prey‘s full title might have a lot to it, but it sounds like one of the film’s stars is pretty happy with it.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Robbie was asked about her Instagram post that confirmed the film’s title – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As she explained, the title arguably illustrates the film’s tone, particularly with the role that her character, Harley Quinn, has in it.

“That’s real.” Robbie revealed. “Yeah, that’s the title. It’s not going to be … It’s not a very serious movie. Birds of Prey makes it sound very serious, and then that [subtitle is] Harley kind of going ‘Hey, here I am.’”

While the full Birds of Prey title was met with a bit of confusion when Robbie first announced it, fans (and even Harley’s co-creator) have praised it in one way or another. And Robbie, who also serves as a producer on the film, revealed that she got inspiration for the title in a very particular way.

“I love a long title.” Robbie explained. “I said that when we were trying to come up with the title, ‘Did you ever see The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared?’ …It’s a long title, but I love it.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will see Harley Quinn teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

The film is being directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. Stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Jon Valera recently joined the project, with Eusebio reportedly also serving as a second unit director.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” Hodson explained in a recent interview. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.