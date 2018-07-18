DC Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About the ‘Birds of Prey’ Movie Lineup

After quite a bit of speculation, we finally have an idea of who will be appearing in Birds of Prey.

Earlier today, it was announced that Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya will be joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture. While there’s no telling who could be cast in the ensemble’s roles, this report provides the first major notion of what the team could look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, the reactions to this news have been all over the map. Quite a few fans are excited by this casting, from being hyped about their favorite character’s role, to the notion that the roster will be diverse on multiple levels. And on the flip side, some are a little hesitant about this update — particularly, the lack of Barbara Gordon, one of Birds of Prey‘s founding members. Here’s a round-up of just a few of those responses.

Raise a Glass!

dc’s upcoming female team-up movie birds of prey will be directed by cathy yan, an asian woman. it will feature cassandra cain, an asian woman, renee montoya, a canon lesbian and many other strong women like black canary and huntress. so yeah. pic.twitter.com/2Ue0offZNc — ً (@drisleys) July 16, 2018

Wait…Where’s Barbara?

I am crying that Barbara won’t be in the Birds of Prey movie, I’ve been waiting for a modern live action Barbara for who knows how long and now I have to wait longer because who knows if she will be Batgirl in the Batgirl movie or be in the DCEU at all ? — That dc fangirl #Releasethesnydercut (@titanstvshow) July 16, 2018

Just Wait and See

It could be possible that the Birds of Prey were founded way before the movie and after Barbara had the accident with the Joker, she is Oracle now and Cassandra is taking the Batgirl role. There could be a lot of explanations. — Lorena of Vengerberg ?️‍? (@lorebuffay) July 16, 2018

A Major Step Forward

DC is introducing Renee Montoya into the DCEU.



This is huge.



The first lesbian character in a Big 2 superhero movie.



And a lesbian woman of color at that.



I am literally shaking. #BirdsOfPrey — ?Mary? (@sapphicgeek) July 16, 2018

Already Planning Spinoffs

I’m ready for Birds of Prey to be a smash hit so DC can take Black Canary and give me my Green Arrow/Black Canary spinoff! ? pic.twitter.com/E7rHDxwCy2 — Josiah (@SiahJ_Andre) July 16, 2018

Get Your Wallets Ready

@ dceu give me all that “support your local girl gang” merch that you should totally make for this Birds of Prey/Harley Quinn movie. — Ambar of Themyscira (@bittervzlan) July 16, 2018

Hope For The Best

I’m upset to see Barbara not in it, but I whole heartedly believe there is a reason she isn’t in it! A diverse Birds of Prey cast is everything I could wish for anyway! I am so freaking excited to see Dinah Laurel on the big screen! Margot, I am indebted to you Queen! — ˗ˏˋ Madame Canary ˎˊ˗ (@MzBlackCanary) July 16, 2018

Meme Material

birds of prey: lets go lesbians — clones rights activist | hiatus (@ahsokatanos) July 16, 2018

Yes, Please!

You know what would be cool. End credit scene. Batman walks into a room filled with screens.



He asks are you behind this new team?



Screen pans to Barbara Gordon in a wheelchair.



Fades to black. https://t.co/6z06mmKpS6 — Brian Emeka (@IamBrianEmeka) July 16, 2018

Even Gail Approves