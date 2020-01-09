Birds of Prey Producer on If the Film Could Start a Franchise

We’re less than a month out from the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the latest official entry into the DC Extended Universe. The film, which will unite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with a “girl gang” of some of DC’s most beloved female characters, already has quite a lot of hype currently surrounding it. Even before Birds of Prey‘s debut, some have begun to wonder what the onscreen future of its characters are, especially as Harley is set to appear in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and beyond. In a recent interview with Variety, DC producer Sue Kroll was asked if Birds of Prey‘s success could spawn sequels and spinoffs and hinted that it is certainly likely, if the film ends up being successful.

“Look, anything in success could be a franchise,” Kroll explained.

At the moment, there are already multiple projects that could fall into a potential Birds franchise, in addition to proper sequels surrounding the team’s members. Rumors have swirled since last year that things could ultimately culminate in a trilogy involving the Birds of Prey and the Gotham City Sirens, a group of female antiheroes that Harley is frequently associated with. Before Birds became a reality, Suicide Squad‘s David Ayer was initially brought on to do a Gotham City Sirens movie, but hinted earlier this week that his version of the project is on hold.

And of course, there is the enigma of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, who has been confirmed to not appear in Birds of Prey despite being one of the group’s founding members in the comics. A solo film involving the character is being written by Birds screenwriter Christina Hodson, and fans have been hoping that the project will soon come to fruition.

“I can say so little about this one, but I can tell you I’m having so much fun writing her,” Hodson told ComicBook.com in 2017. “She is such a great character and so different than Harley. Yeah, I’m having a blast, and I can’t tell you any of the things that I’m doing! I’m just excited for her to be holding her own against all the other superheroes.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.