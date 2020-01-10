Birds of Prey Soundtrack Officially Revealed

Fans got a pretty epic dose of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Thursday, when the film debuted it second full trailer. The colorful, action-packed film is set to bring something unexpected and delightful to the DC Extended Universe, while introducing audiences to some of DC’s most beloved female characters. If you can’t wait for the film’s February release to experience Birds of Prey‘s unique style, you’re in luck. On Thursday morning, the tracklist for Birds of Prey: The Album was officially released online, showcasing what fans can expect from the film’s official soundtrack.

The listing confirms several speculated-about songs, including Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch”, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani’s “Diamonds”, and Halsey’s “Experiment on Me”. A multitude of other female artists are also on the list, including Lauren Jauregui, Summer Walker, and Whipped Cream.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Dinah Lance/Black Canary in the film, is also listed on the soundtrack with a cover of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”. It’s been hinted almost since day one that Birds of Prey‘s version of Canary would borrow from her DC You backstory as a rock star, and now we know that we can definitely expect her singing within the film itself.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Winstead explained in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

What do you think of Birds of Prey‘s official soundtrack? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

