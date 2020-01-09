New Birds of Prey Trailer Shows Off Black Canary’s Canary Cry

The second trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) officially made its debut today, giving fans the latest look at DC’s latest blockbuster. The film is set to follow an unlikely alliance between some of DC’s most beloved female characters, including Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). With over seventy years of DC Comics canon to her name, Black Canary has become a character that fans were eager to see on the big screen — and it looks like her debut will stay true to her character in a pretty significant way. The second trailer showcases a scene in which Dinah utilizes her “Canary Cry”, her supersonic scream that she is often portrayed with in the comics.

Ever since the 1960s, Dinah has had a version of her “Canary cry” in the comics, a powerful sonic scream that she uses against her foes. The Canary cry has had a unique history of being adapted into live-action, as the Birds of Prey TV show and early episodes of Arrow took a more grounded approach to the superpower. The ability has been used more prominently, and in a metahuman context, in both Smallville and more recent episodes of Arrow.

The first trailer for the film hinted at the Canary cry in an unexpected way, with Dinah’s singing voice vibrating a glass at Roman Sionis’ Black Mask club. Ever since then, fans have been eager to see how the superpower fully translates to the big screen. If this indication of her Canary cry – and of her DC You-style background as a singer – is any indication, it seems like fans can expect a unique but faithful take on the character.

“She’s the Dinah Lance that we know and love from the comics, you know?” Smollett-Bell revealed this past October. “This ferocious street fighter. When we meet Dinah in the film, though, she’s a singer in Roman’s Black Mask club, and she’s kind of disenfranchised and disconnected from the world. She doesn’t really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart. So it’s really about her accepting her gift and accepting her power and that’s what was so fascinating for me is to explore this woman who has such strength, but exploring someone who doesn’t want to own her power.”

