Birds of Prey Trailer Surprise Releases with Spider-Man: Far from Home Extended Cut

Spider-Man: Far From Home is returning to theaters over the Labor Day Weekend. The re-release features four minutes of new footage. It’s also bringing with it an unexpected first look at DC Films’ Birds of Prey movie. If you want to get your first taste of the DC’s Birds of Prey movie, head out for a second helping of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

An international version of the Birds of Prey trailer already surfaced online. According to reports, it starts off as if it’s a trailer for IT Chapter 2, but instead of Pennywise, it’s Harley Quinn who appears.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sees Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie. Christina Hodson wrote the script.

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters. “I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Robbie has teased that the film will have some impressive stunts. “I can’t talk about them since the movie isn’t out yet,” she said. “There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.