Harley Quinn’s New Look for Birds of Prey Movie Leaks

DC fans are eager to see what the upcoming Birds of Prey movie from Cathy Yan – which is going with the full tongue-twisting title of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). We still have no idea when the first trailer for the DC female team-up will drop, but we now have a look at least one new character costume.

Check out Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in what is an ostentatious new outfit, to say the least.

As you can see, Harley is sporting a jumpsuit look with suspenders, but the gold coloring of the suit is in perfect keeping with the version of Harley (and her beau, The Joker) that we first met in Suicide Squad.

This look also definitely fits with the edgier, fashionista tone of Birds of Prey as a whole – something that Cathy Yan made sure to immediately establish with the first Birds of Prey teaser, which dropped when production first began. That teaser was all style and tone, giving us teases of just what kind of a serious redesigns the film is doing for not only Harley, but her co-stars Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) – as well as the film’s take on famous Batman villains Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), and Black Mask (Ewan Mcgregor).

Of course, plenty of superhero and/or comic book films have been dragged down by infusing too much style and not enough substance (see: Speed Racer), so hopefully Birds of Prey has more up its sleeve besides eye-catching outfits and a steady stream of margaritas (which have been prevalent in the film, so far).

The plot of Birds of Prey picks up with Harley after she splits with Joker. Somehow Harley will fall in with Gotham City vigilantes Huntress and Black Canary, as well as GCPD detective Renee Montoya. The group of unlikely allies (a cop, a villain, and two hard-edged vigilantes) will unite for a common cause: rescuing a young girl and would-be assassin named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the clutches of Gotham crime lord Black Mask.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.