DC Comics fans have pit their favorite heroes against each other for decades, with one of the biggest points of contention being who would win in a fight between Batman and Superman. While there are several caveats to that conversation, another big debate is who is faster between The Flash and Superman. While the former is the fastest being alive, the latter has also shown great feats of speed over the decades, making fans question who would win in a race. This original artwork by legendary DC artist Darwyn Cooke answers that question, showing Flash just about outpacing Supes. It was created in the 2000s in his trademark DC: The New Frontier art style, and is currently going for $3,875 with buyer’s premium at Heritage Auctions.

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While the art style appears to be vintage, the DC: The New Frontier series was published in 2004 and aimed at recapturing the optimism and nostalgia of vintage comics. In fact, it almost acts as a bridge between DC’s Golden and Silver age Justice League comics. While this artwork isn’t from any of the actual comics, Cooke brilliantly captures the blistering pace set by the two heroes thanks to his linework and clever use of empty space. The expressions on Flash and Superman’s faces also convey that they’re both going all out to keep up with each other in a friendly but high-stakes race for the ages. While some of Cooke’s other original artwork tends to go for over $20,000, this one’s an absolute bargain for just under $4,000.

Flash Is Faster Than Superman In This Original DC: The New Frontier Artwork By Darwyn Cooke

Via Heritage Auctions

Unlike the Batman vs. Superman debate, DC decided to settle this one once and for all. While the two have matched speeds for decades, the writers eventually decided that Flash would need a major buff in order to be relevant. And so, they introduced the Speed Force and all the confusing powers it gives Flash. If that wasn’t enough, in The Flash: Rebirth #3, Barry Allen also revealed that he was holding back against Supes as all previous races were for charity or fun, before absolutely smoking the boy scout. This soft rebalancing of powers was necessary, as Flash’s powers would eventually becoming pointless if Superman could match his speed.

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Flash and Superman have raced on many occasions, with even the now defunct DCEU making a reference to it (not the latest one, the one before that). However, Cooke’s artwork captures the long-debated race in a way unlike any other artist or medium, making it a rare collectible that would look perfect on the wall of any DC fan. While the artwork doesn’t belong to any particular issue, it brilliantly captures two of the DC universe’s shining beacons having a friendly race instead of fighting bad guys as usual. It encapsulates the hopefulness and positivity that The New Frontier aimed to capture and showcases our heroes in a glorious fashion. At just under $4,000, this original artwork could be gone in no time.

Who do you think is faster between Flash and Superman? Let us know in the comments.