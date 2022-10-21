Black Adam: Aldis Hodge Teases Amanda Waller's Role

Task Force X may be interested in Black Adam -- but Black Adam star Aldis Hodge isn't about to spill those beans. During a recent Q&A with reporters, the Leverage and Green Lantern: Beware My Power star said that his version of Hawkman "may have exchanged a few words" with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but that's all he was willing to say on the subject. Marvel may have its snipers, after all, but Black Adam is likely to strike its blabbermouths down with lightning. The actor shared that while the new movie does take place in the same world as Shazam! and Justice League, it's important for fans to remember that the Justice Society of America isn't picking up where Superman and company left off; they're the OGs.

Hawkman is a member of the very first superhero team in this world, although it isn't clear how many of its current members were founders of the group. That said, it likely means that Waller, who had detailed dossiers on Superman in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, has been keeping tabs on them for quite some time.

"You know good and well I can't tell you nothing about how she fits into the story!" Hodge told reporters during a recent screening of the trailer. "All I can say is that I may have exchanged a few words with her, you know what I'm saying? And that's all I can say -- but I will say, personally, it was awesome, awesome, awesome to be able to share the screen space with Miss Legendary, Viola Davis."

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.