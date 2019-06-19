Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #3 Exclusive Cover Reveals

In a matter of weeks, two comic universes collide in Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice. As the five issue mini-series runs throughout the summer, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the five covers for the series’ third issue. Leading the way on the main cover is interior artist Michael Walsh while four variants will be released, featuring art from Nate Powell, Ray Fawkes, Tradd Moore, and Evan Shaner.

Keep scrolling to see the batch of covers for Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #3! The full solicitation for the issue — due out September 11th — is below:

Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #3 (of 5)

Jeff Lemire (W, Michael Walsh (A/C/Cover), Nate Powell (Variant Cover), Ray Fawkes (Variant Cover), Tradd Moore (Variant Cover), and Evan Shaner (Variant Cover)

DC Comics and Dark Horse Comics present the ultimate superhero crossover event of 2019!

Dropped into the DC universe, the Black Hammer heroes find themselves captured by members of the Justice League who blame them for the cosmic switch—and on the Black Hammer Farm, the displaced DC heroes search for answers and a way out of their bucolic prison. But Colonel Weird and the Green Lantern discover that the solution to this riddle may not be so simple.

“I didn’t think something could be thrilling and sad at the same time but now there’s Black Hammer proving me wrong. Amazing, just flat-out amazing.”—Patton Oswalt

“Black Hammer is the maddest, most brilliant comic I’ve read in years.”—Mark Millar

Black Hammer and The Flash Race in the Main Cover by Michael Walsh

Variant by Nate Powell

Variant by Ray Fawkes

Variant by Tradd Moore

Variant by Evan Shaner