DC Just Set Up a Brand-New Romance for Superman, But Is That What He Needs?

Romance has always been a massive part of superhero stories. Ever since the very beginning, the soap opera drama between Superman and Lois Lane gave his stories a new angle and all kinds of extra depth. Watching Superman and other heroes struggle and strive in such human situations is always a positive, as it helps us see that our heroes are very much people just like us. At the end of the day, romance sells, and it’s undeniably a part of the reason that these characters have persisted for as long as they have. The greatest comic book romances, like Clark and Lois or Peter and MJ, are iconic beyond belief. However, this doesn’t mean that all romance is great.

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Just as good romances can elevate a character, bad relationships can drag them into the gutter. Romances that don’t fit a character or are, God forbid, boring tend to make that character’s stories worse by a significant margin. Sometimes, it’s not even the romantic partner’s fault, as romance just isn’t what the hero needs. That’s exactly the case with the newest romance that DC set up between its second-generation Superman, Jon Kent, and his fellow Titan, Kid Devil. New Titans #37 laid some pretty obvious groundwork for a potential future relationship for the two, but romance is the last thing that Jon needs right now.

Rocky Romance and a Rockier Character

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Jon’s character is complicated. Fans almost unilaterally loved him after his debut, but they divided hard when he was unceremoniously aged up. He was fast-tracked into adulthood to take over as the main Superman to spearhead the 5G initiative, but when that plan fell through and Clark returned, he was left in a terrible limbo. Jon’s past was traded for a future that was abandoned before it even got off the ground. All of that, coupled with the fact that his first solo run was criminally boring, left Jon’s character in a place no one would envy.

Of course, on top of every other adversity in Jon’s character, there was Jay. Jon’s first boyfriend was genuinely the poster child for boring love interests everywhere for ninety-nine percent of their relationship. He was meant to be Jon’s version of Lois Lane, but lacked everything that made Lois fun and interesting. Jay didn’t become interesting until Secret Six (2025), where he broke up with Jon and became a villain. For years before that, Jay’s existence made a significant part of Jon’s already struggling adventures even more boring, which is a darn shame. Now, Jon might have a new romance on the horizon, but now isn’t the right time.

After years of languishing, Jon’s character is finally healing. He’s been given new direction in both Superman Unlimited and New Titans. He’s forging his own path forward and overcoming his past trauma as Tomorrow Man and serving as the shining beacon of heroism as a Titan. It’s a great time for Jon, but it’s also a period of massive change. There’s so much going on with his character, and getting him into a new relationship without settling his status quo first could upset the delicate balance he’s still finding. It’s a bit too soon for him to get into such a massive commitment, but that’s only half of the issue. The biggest issue is what we lose by having Jon date another superhero.

The Lost Art of Civilian Love Interests

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nowadays, it’s rare for superheroes to date anyone but other superheroes. It makes sense. It gives the love interest a direct way to tie into the meat of the action and fight alongside the hero, and makes it much easier for them to get their own series or focus. It’s great when heroes date other heroes, and relationships like Nightwing and Oracle are among the best in comics because of the dynamic they bring to the table. However, it’s gotten to the point where heroes rarely date civilians, and that’s a darn shame, because it offers something that a lot of heroes, especially Jon, need: a reason to connect with civilian life.

Jon’s current character arc has been about coming to terms with who he is as his own hero and being the inspiration to others that only Superman can be. However, he’s also struggled with forming an identity outside his costume. Lois tried to get him to become a reporter, but it didn’t click, and she told Jon to find his own path. Jon needs to find his identity outside of being a superhero, but he won’t get that chance if everyone in his life, sans his mom, is also a hero. That’s where civilian love interests come in.

Civilian love interests give heroes a reason to spend significant time in their plain-clothes identities and chances to flesh out the rest of their daily lives. As much as I’d love it, most people wouldn’t be ecstatic about an issue focused mostly on Jon getting a job or talking to people who don’t know who he is. Giving a character like him a love interest who is only connected to the superhero community on the periphery is the best way to give focus to that side of their lives without making it feel like filler. Love interests reflect the best aspects of a hero, so any time focused on them can be a major addition to the hero’s characterization. All in all, Jon getting with someone like Kid Devil or Dreamer right now just isn’t what’s best for him. Maybe in the future, but not now.

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