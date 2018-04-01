‘Black Lightning’: “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

The photos seem to hint at some sort of a new challenge for the Pierce family, as the ASA sets up his arrest. And considering the nature of last week’s shocking reveal, there’s no telling exactly how that could go. As the episode’s ending showed, Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall) is actually working as a scout for the A.S.A., keeping tabs on the children who are getting superpowers through Green Light.

The very first moment that audiences met Kara, she was trying to introduce Jefferson to Lady Eve (Jill Scott), something that makes a lot more sense knowing that both women were members of the A.S.A..

And in the episode “Black Jesus”, Kara tried to help Jefferson deal with a Green Light-inflicted student, who the school board was trying to expel — which, by the way, would theoretically allow the A.S.A. to kidnap him easier. After spending much of the episode trying to convince Jefferson to follow the board’s wishes, she’s surprised to discover that he goes against it.

Although Kara’s actions were somewhat hiding in plain sight, there’s no telling exactly what her motives are, and what keeps her willing to help the A.S.A. in the first place. Considering the plot of this week’s episode, fans will just have to wait and see if Kara’s secret gets exposed to the Pierce family into the process.

You can view the synopsis for “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion” below.

As suspicions grow that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is Black Lightning, the ASA arranges to have him arrested. Lynn (Christine Adams) seeks help from Detecitve Henderson (Damon Gupton). Meanwhile, as Jefferson is in custody, Gambi (James Remar) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together to show Black Lightning is still running around the streets of Freeland.

China Anne McClain and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Melora Rivera and directed by Michael Schultz.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.