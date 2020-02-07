Black Lightning: New Alliances Are Forged as “The Book of War” Begins On February 24

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of War: Part One – Homecoming,” the February 24 episode of Black Lightning, which will launch “The Book of War” and give fans a first look at some new alliances that are being forged as old ones are challenged. What are those relationships? Well, the big ones that come to mind in terms of “old alliances” are Jefferson Pierce and William Henderson (who we know is leaving the show at the end of this season), and Tobias Whale with Lady Eve, who recently came back from the dead and likely has some thoughts about how things are going to go in a Freeland that should eventually be free of ASA marital law.

And if all of that sounds like things are going to get worse instead of better, that’s probably on purpose. This is after all “The Book of War,” which doesn’t sound like a good time to be in the streets of a city where foreign agents are arriving and there’s a metahuman on the loose who can create earthquakes.

Of course, “Homecoming” is a title that could have a few meanings. Besides the ones we don’t know yet, it could be a homecoming for Khalil, who has been subsumed completely in his Painkiller personality so far this season and will eventually have to reckon with some of the terrible things he did at the ASA’s direction.

“I mean, he killed his mother, so, I was pretty shocked by that,” series star Christine Adams told reporters during a recent set visit. “I mean I must have read it in the script and I think I went and thought, ‘You’re not going to do that, he’s not going to kill his own mother.’ And then they did it. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s hardcore.’ So, based on that, I don’t know but we’ve also seen that’s so much technology is developing. It’s quite possible that some rewiring can happen. I mean, Dr Lynn’s looking at, what’s going on in his brain and all this kind of stuff. So, we’ll see.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of All-American. “The Book of War: Part One – Homecoming” will debut on February 24.