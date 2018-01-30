‘Black Lightning’: Thunder and Grace Choi Bond in “LaWanda: The Book of Burial” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”, tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

The scene shows Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) talking with Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy). As Anissa explains, she just broke up with her girlfriend, but that she was holding onto that relationship to deal with all of the changes in her life. Anissa and Grace then lament about whether or not having superpowers would really be worth it.

According to Williams, the connection between Anissa and Grace is only expected to grow, playing off of their romantic relationship in the comics.

“What I will say is that with Grace, [Anissa] finds some commonality, and they understand each other,” Nafessa Williams, who plays Anissa, told ComicBook.com. “I can’t give away too much because you guys only have seen the first two episodes. So, I’ll say that Grace and Anissa have a connection that she’s never had with anyone else before.”

It is not yet known whether Grace will develop powers, as she did in the comics, but fans have already seen Anissa’s powers in action a few times thus far.

And Cress Williams, who plays Anissa’s father Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning), has certainly done his homework on the “Outsiders” portion of the characters’ lives.

“The thing that’s gonna be really, really interesting at some point is that there will be, we will on some level be like a super hero team down the line,” Williams told ComicBook.com. “So it will be like our own little very small version of The Outsiders.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.