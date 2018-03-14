‘Black Lightning’: The Truth Comes Out in “Little Black Lies” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Little Black Lies”, the upcoming ninth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

As the episode’s title indicates, there have been a lot of lies building up over the course of the season and, from the looks of the preview those lies finally start to be exposed. You can check out the promo above.

In addition to Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) continuing to work to clear his name — the titular hero has been framed for the murder of Lady Eve (Jill Scott) — the episode will see tension within the Pierce family as Jefferson’s secret about being the superhero is finally revealed to his youngest daughter, Jennifer (China Ann McClain), by his older daughter, Anissa (Nafessa Williams). But it’s not just Jefferson who has a secret. As we saw during tonight’s episode, “Revelations”. Jennifer’s developed powers of her own that will no doubt shock her family.

“Revelations” also saw the truth about Peter Gambi (James Remar) come to light with Jefferson’s long-time friend admitting his involvement with a mysterious government agency that had been performing experiments on the city of Freeland thirty years ago, and as you can see in the preview, audiences will get to see more about Gambi’s secret past. The trailer hints that audiences will get to see flashbacks showing exactly what Gambi was up to three decades prior, activities that he’s already told Jefferson contributed to the murder of his father, Alvin Pierce. As we’ve seen, this damning secret has caused a major rift between Jefferson and Gambi, a rift that is unlikely to heal any time soon as they were already on shaky ground with Jefferson having learned that Gambi was aware Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) is still alive and that Gambi kept it a secret.

Of course, as the trailer hints, every member of the Pierce family will find relationships challenged. Even Lynn (Christine Adams) will be impacted, especially when Jennifer realizes she’s been lied to by even her own mother.

“It definitely affects her relationship with her mother as well,” McClain told reporters during a recent set visit. “The relationship you have with your dad is totally different than the relationship you have with your mom. Your mom is always like ‘come to me about anything,’ so for her mother not to come to her with this secret about her father, she’s kind of like, ‘Was I in The Twilight Zone this whole time? Are your names even your names? Is everything I know a lie?’ It’s an interesting situation for Jefferson to deal with, but it’s difficult.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on The CW.

