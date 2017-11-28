‘Black Lightning’ Teaser Released

The CW’s Arrowverse crossover may be in full swing, but DC Comics fans have another series to look forward to this January. The CW just dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Black Lightning.

Black Lightning — which is not expected to connect with the Arrowverse shows — will follow Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams,) a family man and high school principal with a secret. Nine years ago, he was a superhero with the gift of being able to harness and control electricity which he used to keep the streets of his hometown safe as the vigilante Black Lightning and as you can see briefly in the teaser above, Pierce is going to need to call on those powers again.

This teaser is the latest update of sorts for the upcoming series. Last week, The CW announced its 2018 premiere dates and revealed that Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, January 16th at 9/8c. It’s the timeslot that Legends of Tomorrow has inhabited all season right after The Flash. However, fans of the time-travelling misfit heroes need not worry. While the fall finale for Legends airs on December 5th, it is expected to return in the spring, possibly in the slot Valor presently airs in — Monday nights, right after Supergirl.

Other recent news for Black Lightning includes the casting of Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi. On the show, Grace is a bartender who becomes the love interest of Anissa Pierce, Jefferson Pierce’s daughter. In comics, Grace first appeared in Outsiders #1 and was recruited to the Outsiders team by Nightwing and Arsenal, a team that Black Lightning was also a member of.

Black Lightning debuts on Tuesday, January 16th at 9/8c on The CW.