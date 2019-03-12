‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: Jennifer’s Suit Debuts in “The Alpha”

Tensions are have been building in Freeland and was this week’s episode of Black Lightning the week everything boiled over? Here’s what happened on “The Alpha.”

WARNING: Full spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning up ahead!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pierce family has gathered for dinner and they talk about joining together as a team, and Jefferson lays down a set of rules that both Jennifer and Anissa agree to.

Gambi and Jefferson set to work on training Jennifer and pieces of her new suit. As Gambi’s going through tests, Jefferson gets sentimental about Jennifer growing up. The two go grab a bite to eat and Jennifer tries to convince her father to bend his last rule in which they’re not supposed to kill people because she wants to murder Tobias.

Anissa vents about Grace to Gambi, telling him about her troubles with the presumed shapeshifter. Gambi mentions that if Grace loves Anissa as much as she thought, she’ll return eventually. After speaking with Jennifer about her situation, Anissa has an epiphany and realizes that the shapeshifter is Grace.

Lynn convinces Jennifer to speak with Wendy about getting used to her powers, but Odell catches it through their surveillance system and tells Lynn he wants to train her himself. Eventually, Lynn’s able to get her superior to change his mind.

Tobias wakes up three metahumans: Coldsnap, Heatstroke, and Newwave. Dr. Jace tells her new employer that it will be another week or two until the rest of the pod kids can be woken. Tobias tries getting Coldsnap and Heatstroke to train against each other but the former refuses and Cutter slices him across the throat. Tobias releases Heatstroke on the city and he ends up burning a group of people at a local campaign rally to death.

Jefferson and Anissa arrive and start fighting the new villain and Jace orders him to retreat. Lala tries to find Tobias and kill him, but he’s interrupted by Cutter. The two fight but Cutter is able to escape with Tobias and Jace.

As the group exits their hiding spot, Jennifer arrives to try taking them down, but her powers overtake her body, knocking herself out.

Other tidbits from the episode:

Tobias is planning on training the pod metas and selling them to the highest bidders.

Odell continues his surveillance of the Pierce family.

Black Lightning airs every Tuesday on The CW beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of The Alpha? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!