‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion”

“Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion” begins as Fowdy and an ASA scientist enter the warehouse where they’re keeping the cryogenically frozen metahumans.

Jefferson and Anissa — suited up as Black Lightning and Thunder — enter a different warehouse and start taking out armed ASA gunmen. They stumble upon a cache of weaponry that would disable Jefferson’s powers and destroy all weapons.

Fowdy’s walking to her car when she receives a call from Martin Proctor informing her of the destruction of the armory. She reminds Proctor that she believes that there is no way that Jefferson is Black Lightning.

Fowdy arrives in an alley, where she’s attempting to make a deal with a pair of the corrupt cops we’ve seen. We find that she gave them wads of cash to file warrants for the arrest of Jefferson Pierce.

At home, Anissa asks her dad what had happened to Gambi. Jefferson informs her of the torturing he previously had gone under at the hands of the ASA.

One of the bodies starts coding at the ASA warehouse, and the scientist we saw earlier opens the container, revealing that the metahuman has died.

The next day, Jefferson is welcoming students to school. Jefferson’s in the middle of a meeting when cops arrive and start searching Jefferson’s car. We see one of the crooked cops plant evidence in the back of the car.

The cops then enter his office informing them they’ve found Green Light in both his car and office and place him under arrest. On the way out of the school, the cops are held up with a line of students who interlocked their arms, coming to their principal’s defense.

Fowdy watches as the cops take Jefferson away to jail. As the cops arrive at the jail, they’re confronted by a furious Inspector Henderson. Henderson orders his subordinates to provide him with the search warrant served on Jefferson because he doesn’t believe it.

Fowdy hacks into Jefferson’s computer and starts an encrypted chat with a fellow ASA agent, informing them of Jefferson’s arrest.

After he’s booked, he’s taken to his cell. On the way there, his arresting officers rough him up, beating him up with a police baton.

Lynn arrives at the police station and is soon approached by Inspector Henderson. Henderson reassures her that he’ll get everything figured out.

Anissa goes to talk to Gambi about her father’s arrest. She tries to tell Gambi that she’s going to suit up and break Jefferson out of jail, but Gambi says that’ll only help the ASA’s case with proving the Jefferson is Black Lightning.

Gambi reveals that they need to come up with a plan to convince the ASA that Jefferson isn’t Black Lightning.

Henderson enters a questioning room and begins interrogating Jefferson. One of the crooked cops busts in the room and interrupts the interrogation, revealing that the department has received a transfer order from the National Security Director that transfers Jefferson out of their custody.

Henderson calls Lynn to tell her they’re transferring Jefferson as it’s now a national security measure.

Gambi tells Anissa that he’s been working on some new technology, but warns her it’s only a prototype if she decides to use it.

Jennifer asks Lynn why her father doesn’t just “Black Lightning himself out of jail” and Lynn reminds her daughter there’s always a right a wrong way to do something.

Henderson enters Jefferson’s cell and asks him to be honest with him, even more so now that the National Security Director is involved. Jefferson refuses to tell him his true identity.

Henderson pulls one of the crooked cops into his office and reveals that he knows the cop’s son purchased a house in cash. Henderson threatens to turn the cop into the IRS unless he turns on Officer Cayman, the mustached cop taking orders from Fowdy and the ASA.

Anissa and Gambi start working their plan, which involves Anissa’s suit creating a hologram of Black Lightning. Anissa goes downtown and causes a scene that draws new cameras downtown.

Using the hologram technology, Anissa pretends she’s fighting crime with Black Lightning and a news camera catches the two running down the street. Fowdy sees the news report, which she thinks confirms her thoughts that Jefferson isn’t Black Lightning.

Fowdy opens up another encrypted chat, trying to convince her boss to have Jefferson released since Black Lightning has been sighted.

Henderson enters Jefferson’s cell and tells him one of the cops admitted planting the Green Light in Jefferson’s car and office. Deputy Chief Cayman busts in furious at Henderson, but is soon arrested for his role in framing Jefferson.

Jefferson arrives at the family’s safehouse and there’s a knock on the door: it’s Gambi coming to check in. Jefferson admits he’s not sure if he can ever forget Gambi, but tells his mentor that he wants to find a new balance so the two can have a working relationship.

The Freeland police department is hosting a press conference about the release of Jefferson Pierce, and it’s revealed that Henderson has been promoted to Deputy Chief.