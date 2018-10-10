‘Black Lightning’: Who Dies in the Season 2 Premiere?

Black Lightning‘s season two premiere established a new status quo — and it looks like not every character survived it.

The episode saw Freeland’s debacle with the ASA take some interesting turns, as Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall) tried to recover the remaining evidence of the group’s metahuman experiments. This led her to be confronted by Syonide (Charlbi Dean Kriek) in a parking garage, where the pair quickly got into a bloody battle. Ultimately, Syonide was stabbed in the neck with a high heel shoe, leading Fowdy one step closer to confronting Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III).

While Syonide may have started out as a typical sidekick, her character arc went to some very interesting places over the course of Season 1, which makes her death more than a little shocking. And apparently, the death of Syonide will have quite an impact on Tobias as the season goes along.

“I think he’s just in a bad space.” Jones told ComicBook.com during a visit to the show’s set. “I think [episodes] one through three, especially. And even further on. He’s just in a bad space. Cat loses [his] sister, and somebody who’s kind of like his daughter, too, with Syonide. Joey Toledo. He lost everything. That’s what you gotta remember. Tobias lost everything.”

“I know it’s great because he gained the briefcase.” Jones continued. “Everybody wants to know what’s in the briefcase. But the cost of that was everything. I think that’s the part where I don’t think we’ve even gotten to the full layers of that this season just yet. The ideas that he’s lost everything. He lost it all. He doesn’t have anything left. That’s why he’s clinging to Khalil so much. Khalil’s not one of his own, though.”

And of course, there’s the nature of Fowdy herself, who seemed to get in a pretty violent tussle with Tobias towards the end of the episode. But there was no onscreen indication that she actually died in that fight — although onscreen deaths haven’t always been permanent on Black Lightning anyway.

