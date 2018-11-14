‘Black Lightning’ Reveals SPOILER Has Powers in “Requiem”

The latest episode of Black Lightning had absolutely no shortage of twist and turns — including a major change for one fan-favorite character.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem”, below!

The episode saw Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) processing the latest revelations in her life in a very particular way, by visiting Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) at her apartment. After the pair had reconnected in the episode prior, Anissa realized that Grace was the one person (outside of her family) that she most wanted to see in her time of grief. Anissa and Grace soon began to hook up, and were later seen cuddling in bed.

Grace then confronted Anissa about the nature of their relationship, essentially remarking that she doesn’t just want to be a booty call. Upset by the conversation, Grace got up and went into the other room — when the tattoos on her arms began to move. Grace frantically reached for a bottle of pills nearby, taking them to subdue whatever was going on.

That’s right. After almost a full season since her Black Lightning debut, it’s finally confirmed that Grace has powers.

In the comics, Grace is the daughter of an Amazon of Bana-Mighdall, an offshoot of the general Amazon tribe that resides on Themyscira. Grace reluctantly accepts an invitation to join The Outsiders, even as she struggles to fit into the group. Grace then serves as a member of the Outsiders for years, in which she and Anissa serve as both teammates and significant others. In that time, Grace explores her Amazonian past, and begins to look up to Diana Prince/Wonder Woman — who is technically her cousin.

It’s unclear exactly what superpower that physical manifestation is representing, with Grace having the Amazon’s “Divine Empowerment” in the comics. It’s entirely possible that this use of her powers is a way of showing her durability or accelerated healing, or some other power entirely. It’s also unclear when and how Grace got her powers to begin with, since it certainly seemed like she didn’t have superpowers when she and Anissa first met in Season 1.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what details we will eventually get about Grace’s powers — as well as how they could possibly impact her relationship with Anissa.

“After first season, [Anissa] was really really consumed with developing her powers, and understanding her powers, and learning how they work.” Williams told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “And trying to become the best super hero, she kind of left the love life out of the picture, so you’re watching her just getting back into it. Trying to juggle it and finding out who might be best for me and who can I share this world with. Because this is the thing where no one knows who she really is and what she’s really hiding. So I think it’s who is a better fit for her.”

“She’s still finding herself and is only 22 years old, so she’s still finding out who she is and what she wants.” Williams continued. “This new life of being a super hero it’s not easy. And it’s not easy to talk to everyone about it. People get hurt. People don’t understand so it’s a matter of, I think first, finding out who she really is. And then she can make a better judgment and a better decision on who she wants to be with and for how long. I think she is more interested in just someone real, who is going to fulfill her and not like just like, some fluff of a relationship you know, something real. Soul food if you will.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.