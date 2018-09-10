‘Black Lightning’ and Thunder Strategize in New Season 2 Still

When Black Lightning returns this fall, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his allies will find themselves dealing with the consequences of last season’s wild finale and now a new image shows the heroes hard at work dealing with them.

In a new photo shared by Variety, Jefferson/Black Lightning along with daughter Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Peter Gambi (James Remar) are shown concentrating on something on the computer screen with Anissa’s face looking very concerned about what she’s seeing. You can check it out below.

While it’s not clear exactly what the three are looking at, we do know that consequences will be a major component of the show’s opening arc. According to an interview with TVLine, the opening arc of the season, titled “The Book of Consequences: Rise of the Green Light Babies,” will not only introduce new metahumans but deal with the overall fallout from the discovery of the missing children in stasis pods.

“We’re going to deal with the consequences of having discovered the pod children; the consequences of Green Light hitting the streets; and the consequences of Jefferson’s daughters discovering they have powers,” Akil said.

One consequence of the rise of the Green Light babies is that not all of them will be good, and the ones who aren’t will put members of the Freeland community in fear and lead to some questions about Black Lightning and Thunder. There will also be challenges and consequences in the form of big bad Tobias Whale as well.

Akil says that “in the first episode you’ll see exactly what motivates him to ‘burn the city down,’ as he says.”

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Marvin Jones III, who plays Whale, said recently. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

There will also be new characters contributing to the challenges this season as well.

Akil told Variety that season two will see the introduction of a new character who will specifically challenge the one member of the Pierce family who isn’t a metahuman — Jefferson’s (Cress Williams) wife and mother of his daughters, Lynn (Christine Adams).

“The Pierce family and the city of Freeland will have to deal with the consequences of the introduction of the drug Green Light and the discovery of Martin Proctor’s experiments,” Akil said. “In this new season there will be an introduction of a new character who will be Lynn’s co-worker, who will challenge Lynn in many new ways our other characters haven’t to the point Lynn starts to question if she’s the woman she needs to be for her family.”

Black Lightning returns to The CW in October. The series airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of The Flash.