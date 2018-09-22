‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for Black Lightning‘s season two opener, titled “The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies.”

The introduction of several new powered characters — some good, some not — will shift the balance of power in Freeland going into the show’s second season and give it a bit more of a comic book feel, according to producers.

“We’re going to deal with the consequences of having discovered the pod children; the consequences of Green Light hitting the streets; and the consequences of Jefferson’s daughters discovering they have powers,” showrunner Salim Akil said.

One consequence of the rise of the Green Light babies is that not all of them will be good, and the ones who aren’t will put members of the Freeland community in fear and lead to some questions about Black Lightning and Thunder.

Speaking of Thunder, her new relationship with Grace Choi will begin to take shape and provide some drama for the series, while her sister Jennifer will struggle with her conflicted feelings about her longtime best friend and ex-boyfriend Khalil suddenly being a supervillain who almost succeeded in killing her father.

As for big bad Tobias Whale, Akil says that “in the first episode you’ll see exactly what motivates him to ‘burn the city down,’ as he says.”

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Marvin Jones III, who plays Whale, said recently. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

The series just cast Sophia Vassilieva as Looker, a superhero who was name-dropped alongside Supergirl in the first season. Funny enough, Vassilieva actually had a minor role on Supergirl last year, although Black Lightning does not share a spot in The CW‘s “Arrowverse” and so the two will not be connected.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

ROBERT TOWNSEND, BILL DUKE AND ANGELA RYE GUEST STAR

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family may have survived Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) attack, but they’re not out of the woods yet. Concerned for the safety of Garfield’s students, the board considers a motion to shut down the school, forcing Jefferson to go to Napier Frank (guest star Robert Townsend) to sway the vote. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) struggles with her powers and her actions have unforeseen repercussions. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) finds a new way to give back to Freeland. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her quest much to the dismay of Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke). Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.

The episode was directed and written by Salim Akil.

“The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies” will debut on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the series premiere of The Flash.