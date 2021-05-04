Black Lighting Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations"

One year after Black Lightning and the Pierce family were victorious against both the Markovians and the A.S.A., things haven't especially been going well. Not only is Freeland struggling with crime and violence and the Pierces struggling with grief and trauma from their experiences. Last week, however, things got even worse for the family. As Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) moved forward with his plan to ruin Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) ended up behind bars and the metahuman members of Black Lightning's team ended up powerless. It's a position that puts Tobias on top and things are likely to get worse before they get better and this week, we find out just how bad things are going to get. Need to get caught up on all the major details and stories from this week's episode of Black Lightning? We have you covered. Here are all the major plot points for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations". Warning: Full spoilers ahead for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

In the nick of time Jen is falling rapidly to the ground, but a force field that is part of her new uniform stops her from falling to her doom. TC figures out that all metahumans have lost their powers. Black Lightning's fight continues with Ishmael and with Black Lightning powerless, the assassin almost wins, but Gambi activates the suit's stealth mode which allows him to get away. Grace pushes Anissa out of the way of the speeding car just in the nick of time.

Lynn Anissa and Grace go through Darius' apartment looking for the data he had gathered and they find it. Everyone gathers at the Sanctum looking for answers. Detective Shakur calls Jefferson, alerting him to Lynn's arrest. At the precinct, Shakur tells Jefferson that he trusts Henderson's estimation of him so he lets Jefferson have a few minutes with Lynn. Lynn is terrified as the charges against her are dire. Jefferson tells her that they've lost her powers. Her attorney -- an old friend who is also very expensive -- shows up to help. Jefferson has to leave and leave quickly.

Getting on the same page JJ goes to stay with Anissa and Grace. JJ is struggling with identity not having her powers. At Tobias' crypt, the machine continues operating and it turns out that there is a bracelet that counters the dampening effects. Tobias is ready for the next phase of the plan. Jefferson fills everyone in on Lynn's situation. Anissa reveals that Lynn called her and she called Keith, the lawyer. Anissa is also paying Lynn's $3 million bail. JJ is obsessed with getting her powers back. TC had Philky decode the drives for Anissa. Khalil is going after the ledger and goes into Painkiller mode when security shows up. He gets the ledger.

Tobias Lynn gets released from jail with an ankle monitor. There's tension, though, because Keith is Lynn's ex-boyfriend. TC shows up at Anissa's with the data and discovers that cystic fibrosis treatment was a cover to harvest metagenes and with just a little extrapolation, they realize that Tobias is behind it all. Tobias takes over the Cobra Kartel. Ishmael also now works for Tobias. Gambi goes over to the Pierces and talks to them about what they've found out. Lynn realizes that Tobias used Val to get her research and Gambi realizes that Tobias has the emitter.

JJ JJ decides to electrocute herself in an attempt to kickstart her powers. She is unconscious briefly, but it does work. She gets her powers back, but needs more power. JJ decides to go into the ionosphere again to recharge. In the ionosphere, JJ experiences something unusual with the particles but manages to make it back to Earth. However, in the sky, energy remains.

Details Lauren confronts Gambi at his home for stealing prometheum. She accuses him of taking the emitter -- the device. He tells her he doesn't know who took it but he will find out. Using the ledger, Khalil discovers that Looker is important to Tobias and on his payroll.