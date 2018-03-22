‘Black Lightning’ Synopsis: “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain”

Black Lightning and Tobias Whale will finally come face to face in what sounds like a pretty epic showdown in April 10’s episode of Black Lightning, titled “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain.”

The CW has just released the synopsis, which also says that there will be surprises coming from both Tobias Whale and Thunder and Lightning during the episode.

The synopsis teases Tobias making a return to Freeland (presumably a public one), indicating that perhaps the warrants against him have been dropped.

Tobias has appeared in most episodes of the series, but has not made a public appearance since the show began. In the pilot, a “wanted” poster with his face on it was seen and Jefferson, as a child, witnessed him murdering Jefferson’s father.

However, it seems he has ties to the ASA, a quasi-governmental organization at th eheart of this season’s evils.

In the comics, the ASA is the American Security Agency, a U.S. Government organization that supervised the creation of a national team of super-agents known as the Force of July. The team was intended to be the “good” guys, but in actuality they were more antagonistic than heroic. The Force of July clashed with the Outsiders more than a few times, and, like most government-sponsored teams in comics, there were some shady things going on within the A.S.A. The original chairman, B. Eric Blairman was questionable enough, but he was later replaced by the even more corrupt Abraham Lincoln Carlyle. Carlyle tried to use the Psycho Pirate’s Medusa Mask to get himself elected president, but that didn’t go so well, and, through a series of events, Carlyle and most of the Force of July were ultimately killed in battle with the A.S.A. going defunct after.

Tobias (Marvin Jones III) returns to Freeland. He is tasked to capture – not kill – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source. After a battle of epic proportions, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid.

Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.

The episode was written by Jan Nash & Adam Giaudrone and directed by Oz Scott .

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” will debut on April 10.