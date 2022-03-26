New Blue Beetle Rumor May Reveal Movie’s Villain

Blue Beetle is officially ramping up production with the announcement of multiple new cast members. It was recently revealed that George Lopez and a plethora of new actors have joined the film. Now, a new rumor reveals that the film will feature The Indestructible Man and a new female villain.

According to The Cosmic Circus, the films lead antagonists will be Conrad Carpax, who in the comics is called The Indestructible Man, as well as a mysterious new female villain. The new villain is rumored to be named Victoria Kord. The last name may seem familiar as a preview version of the Blue Beetle character is named Ted Kord, and the antagonist is assumed to be his wife.

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. The actor revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

“This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life,” Maridueña told the trade in a recent interview. “I’ve gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I’m in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I’m so excited for.”

Not much is currently known about DC Comics’ Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. Blue Beetle is being helmed by Angel Manuel Soto and will star Xolo Maridueña, George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquenzine, Adriana Barraza, Belissa Escobedo, and Damián Alcázar. DC’s Blue Beetle is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023.

