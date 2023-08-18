Blue Beetle Star Can't Wait For DC Fans To See The Suit In Action

While Batgirl has been cancelled and rumor has it that plans for most of DC's second-tier characters are being put on hold, the Blue Beetle film is still happening. Starring Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña, the series will center on Jaime Reyes, the third person to serve as the Blue Beetle in the comics and the only one whose backstory tied into the alien invaders known as The Reach. According to a new interview, Maridueña promises that the movie is going to be a big deal for the future of the DC Films universe, which is set to get a new boss soon following the departure of Walter Hamada.

Jaime in particular has a suit that's tied in with his powers. Sentient and able to come and go at will, not unlike the Venom symbiote, the armored costume has a variety of powers and abilities. So far, fans have only seen a few shots, but it's looking tood -- and the star says fans will be even more excited when they see it in action.

"Every time getting in the suit I get so giddy. The thing is sick, it's awesome and being in it is even cooler," Maridueña told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm really excited for everyone to see everything that the suit can do in the movie."

In Blue Beetle, Maridueña stars in the film alongside Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia, Damian Alcazar, Harvey Guillen, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The movie is being directed by Angel Manuel Sota with a script from Gareth Dunnet-Alcoce.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña said in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Blue Beetle is currently scheduled to hit theatres on August 18, 2023.