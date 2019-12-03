Bruce Campbell Volunteers To Play Kingdom Come Superman

After a fan suggested that Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has enough of a physical resemblance to the Superman from Kingdom Come that it would be fun to see him take on the role, Campbell responded that he’d be down. More particularly, he said that he was “ready for Geezer Superman,” sharing a photo of himself with a gray beard alongside the original tweet of the aging Superman from Alex Ross and Mark Waid’s 1997 DC Comics epic. In that story, the death of Lois Lane pushed Superman into retirement, and he fled to the Fortress of Solitude, but years later had to come back in order to tackle a new generation of challenges.

The idea that he would be open to playing any version of Superman is something of a change of perspective for Campbell, who previously said that he would not want to play a superhero because he doesn’t like the idea of performing to a sea of digital effects and talking to tennis balls on sticks. He also has consistently maintained since 2015 that Superman fighting Batman was just never that good an idea to begin with.

Of course, to be fair, the Spider-Man actor did recently endear himself to geeks everywhere by taking shots at Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese for his comments about superhero movies and other tentpole blockbusters.

Still, Superman would be a stretch for Campbell.

“I don’t like characters that are too perfect. What are you going to do with them? That’s my only problem with some superheroes is that they’re too perfect,” Campbell once told the LA Times.

DC has no clear plans at the moment for Superman in the movies, but the character (as played by Tyler Hoechlin on Supergirl) may get his own TV series alongside his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). The pilot will reportedly film in the spring, spinning out of the events of the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event that will begin on Sunday on The CW. That event will see the live-action debut of the Kingdom Come Superman, played by Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh. Routh will be one of at least three Supermen seen in the event, with the others being Smallville‘s Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and the Hoechlin version.

Of course, maybe somebody with an approach like that is just what Warner Bros. needs to feel like they made Superman “relevant.”