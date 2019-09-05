Christopher McQuarrie Reveals What It Was Like Sitting Next To Robert Pattinson When The Batman News Broke

Robert Pattinson has recently been opening up a bit about landing the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming relaunch of the Dark Knight, and during his first interview, he recalled one crazy moment that occurred before officially landing the role. In an interview with Variety Pattinson mentioned that he was panicking a bit when the initial report went out that he was going to be the next Batman, a role he hadn’t even auditioned for yet. That caused him to look through his phone searching for reports that the leak had spooked Warner Bros., and he happened to be next to director Christopher McQuarrie at the time.

In the interview, Pattinson said once he realized who he was sitting next to he was a bit mortified, as he had been searching his own name on his phone for a bit. He also said that McQuarrie said he would probably be doing the same thing, but as McQuarrie said on social media, he hadn’t actually seen Pattinson’s phone.

What he had seen was the news break on social media in his own feed, and then realized who he was sitting next to.

Meanwhile, I never saw his screen. I saw the news in my feed long before realizing: “Holy shit. He’s sitting right next to me. Did he see me reading that? This is awful. Should I say something?” Turns out he’s a lovely guy. Thrilled for him. pic.twitter.com/fEmnxfIi4K — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) September 5, 2019

Here’s the original quote from Pattinson.

“I was sitting next to Christopher McQuarrie,” Pattinson said. “I’d never met him before. Oh, God! He’d seen me Googling myself for the past hour!” Pattinson would then go on to explain what had happened and why to which McQuarrie said “No worries. I’d probably be doing the same thing.”

It all worked out in the end though, as Pattinson is now the new Batman, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role on the big screen.