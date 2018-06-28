Colton Haynes Reveals When He Returns to ‘Arrow’

After being away from the superhero scene for a couple of years, fan-favorite actor Colton Haynes is finally returning to Arrow as a series regular in Season 7, and audiences couldn’t be happier.

While the upcoming season may still be a few months away, not set to premiere on The CW until October, it sounds like Haynes is getting back in his red, Roy Harper attire in just a couple of weeks.

Early Wednesday morning, Haynes tweeted about an upcoming convention appearance, and noted that it wouldn’t be long before he was back on set.

“I still have no idea how some ppl can cope with jetlag,” Haynes wrote. “I’m basically a 2 yr old haha. But I’m excited to see y’all back in Paris on July 7th for my first convention in a loooong time! Then I go right back filming #Arrow I’m so excited!”

So, it sounds as though Haynes plans to be back on set as early as the July 8 or 9. Given that he’ll be with the rest of the cast throughout July, and that he’s a series regular heading into Season 7, it’s easy to believe that Haynes could be appearing on the Arrow panel at San Diego Comic-Con later in the month.

The actor didn’t appear at the convention last year, at least not in person. Though he had been gone from the show for several years, Haynes took part in the final season of MTV’s Teen Wolf. The cast and producers of the series took part in a Hall H panel last summer, but Haynes was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict with American Horror Story: Cult. However, the actor did send in a video that was shown at the panel, thanking fans for the years of dedication to the show and his character.

This fall, Arrow is moving to a new night, taking over Supergirl‘s former slot on Monday’s, where it will be followed by Legends of Tomorrow. The seventh season of the DC Comics series is set to premiere on Monday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on The CW.