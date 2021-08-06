ComicBook CRAM Presents: The Suicide Squad

Don't call it a reboot, as The Suicide Squad is set to make its highly-anticipated premiere in theaters and on HBO Max later this week under the skilled direction of filmmaker James Gunn. After a mishap at Marvel led to an extended break between his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, DC Comics recruited Gunn to chart a brand new course for Task Force X that includes both familiar and fan-favorite faces as well as many surprising newcomers. And as to be expected in a James Gunn joint, the movie is expected to be equal parts bizarre and hilarious with major repercussions across the broader cinematic universe.

Returning stars Margot Robbie and Viola Davis reprise their roles as Suicide Squad staples Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller respectively, while they share top billing with the debuting Idris Elba and John Cena as obscure DC characters Bloodsport and Peacemaker. But it remains to be seen if any of these anti-heroes and villains will survive long enough to see the credits, or if they'll be cannon fodder for the cinematic debut of the iconic (and terrifying) Justice League villain Starro.

Once again, ComicBook.com has assembled its own group of misfits to tell you everything you need to know about The Suicide Squad ahead of its premiere this week. Whether you want to learn about the many obscure characters, find out their comic history, or learn why even the most pathetic villains have a place on this team (yes, we're talking about you Polka-Dot Man), you should bookmark this page to discover all of the important details about Task Force X and their mission into Corto Maltese.

Stay tuned to ComicBook CRAM all week for some great, fun stories about The Suicide Squad. And please don't make Amanda Waller mad.

The Suicide Squad debuts in theaters and on HBO Max beginning Thursday, August 5th.

