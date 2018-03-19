‘Constantine’ Animated Series First Look Released

DC has released the first footage of their brand new Constantine animated series at New York Comic Con, and it looks fantastic.

The show will be coming to CW Seed, and features the return of fan favorite Matt Ryan to the role. As you can see, the show will feature all of the supernatural craziness and demon fighting you expect, with a healthy helping of gore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the trailer, Constantine is as curmudgeonly as ever, but if you ask him it’s all part of his charm. That charm might not get him out of this alive, but then again he’s used to having his back against a wall. In this case, quite literally.

The animation looks stellar, and it’s delightful to hear Ryan voicing the character once again. Fans had to say goodbye to the live-action Constantine series much too soon, and it’s good to have him back in the fold.

You can view the trailer in the video above, and you can find more information about the series below.

“John Constantine … a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.”

Constantine is executive produced by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy), Greg Berlanti (Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). The show will premiere on CW Seed, and will be produced by Butch Lukic (Justice League Action), written by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark) and directed by Doug Murphy (Justice League Action).

Fans can witness a new era of Constantine adventures when the show hits CW Seed in early 2018,