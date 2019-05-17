More Details on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Crossover Schedule Revealed

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is expected to change the topography of the Arrowverse as we know it — and it looks like that might even apply to how the event is broadcast. During the network’s annual Upfronts presentation, CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed the first details about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — namely, that it will be broadcast over five nights, across two quarters.

A new report from Deadline adds more context to that, indicating that three episodes will air in December, with the remaining two airing when the shows traditionally return in January. The report speculates that Legends of Tomorrow would realistically be one of the latter two episodes, seeing as it’s the only Arrowverse show being held until midseason 2020. Since we don’t know the season orders for the Arrowverse’s other shows – outside of Arrow‘s ten-episode final season – there’s no telling where the other shows could fall.

If true, this adds a bit more clarification to the original Upfronts announcement, and also indicates that “Crisis” will be a pretty darn epic event. While plot details for “Crisis” are kind of kept under wraps, fans are expecting the event to draw from the DC Comics miniseries of the same name, in which a slew of DC heroes try to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying the multiverse. The event was first teased at the end of this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and has been hinted at in a pretty major way in both the Arrow and The Flash season finales.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

