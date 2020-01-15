Crisis on Infinite Earths: Grant Gustin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Epic DCEU Cameo

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover gave fans quite a lot of long-awaited moments, but it’s safe to say that one scene will be in fans’ minds for a long time. The moment, which gave fans a long-awaited crossover between the DCTV and DCEU movies, took viewers by surprise in the best way — and now we have an epic look at how it came together. Major spoilers for Part 4 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know! Midway through the fourth hour of “Crisis”, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) traveled through the Speed Force trying to find the other Paragons — and accidentally ran into Ezra Miller‘s version of Barry Allen/The Flash from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League in the process. Gustin took to Instagram shortly after the episode aired, and debuted several adorable behind-the-scenes photos of him and Miller on set.

In the caption, Gustin remarks that Miller “is one of a kind”, and that he’s glad it was able to be kept “a secret until today”. Several of Gustin’s Arrowverse co-stars chimed in, including Supergirl star Melissa Benoist questioning if she was “the only one who didn’t know”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw The Spectre (Stephen Amell) trying to help the Seven Paragons get out of the Vanishing Point, and potentially connect to the various corners of the universe through the Speed Force. He gave Barry Allen the ability to access the Speed Force in a unique way, and told him to use key memories and feelings to guide him through. This led Barry to STAR Labs, where he was met with…well, Barry Allen. The pair briefly exchanged compliments on each other’s suits, while DCEU Barry remarked that he wasn’t quite sure what was happening. He then faded away, remarking that he “told Victor this was possible”, a reference to his friendship with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Both actors have played coy on the possibility of a crossover (especially considering the ever-evolving nature of the TV and movie universes), but have expressed a lot of positivity towards each other over the past few years.

“I have yet to meet or speak with him.” Miller said during a panel appearance in 2019. “But we occasionally speak through the people who are asking these questions. And we say ‘Hi, Grant Gustin. I love you.’ So tell him that, when you see him.”

“Ezra is absolutely the more established actor in film, with the acting chops to back it up.” Gustin said in an Instagram post in 2017. “I’m excited to see what he does with Barry Allen/The Flash.”

What do you think of the DCEU’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!