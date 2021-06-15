The CW Reveals Fall Premiere Dates for The Flash, Walker, Batwoman & More

✖

The CW is bringing back a bunch of its shows this fall, as well as some potential new favorites, and now we know exactly when many of those projects are set to premiere. On Tuesday, The CW announced the full premiere lineup for the fall, revealing debut dates for new season and series premieres. This includes the new season debut dates for shows like Walker, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as well as the final season premiere for The Flash.

In addition to delivering a ton of shows this fall, The CW is introducing Saturday as a part of its primetime lineup, meaning that there will be some weeks where the network has a new episode of something every single night. The season kicks off in early October with some non-scripted shows and the Season 3 debut of Nancy Drew. The final season of The Flash will premiere on November 16th.

You can check out the full fall premiere schedule for The CW below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 8)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

9 pm Nancy Drew (Season 3)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (2 episodes)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (2 episodes)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

8 pm Legends of the Hidden Temple (Series premiere)

9 pm Killer Camp (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)

9 pm Batwoman (Season 3)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

9 pm Legacies (Season 4)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

8 pm Coroner (Season 3 finale)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

8 pm All American (Season 4)

9 pm 4400 (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

8 pm Walker (Season 2)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8 pm The Flash (Season 8)

9 pm Riverdale (Season 6)

You'll probably notice quite a few returning CW shows that aren't a part of the lineup. The network is saving some of its bigger productions for a midseason debut. That includes Charmed Season 4, Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, Superman & Lois Season 2, and Roswell, New Mexico Season 4.

DC's live-action Naomi series will also be debuting in the midseason, along with the All American: Homecoming, the spinoff of All American.

Are you excited for The CW's fall lineup? Let us know in the comments!