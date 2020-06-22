DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal Features Evil Batman Beyond

✖

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 hit stores last week, bringing one of the most stylized and epic DC Comics stories in recent years. The continuation of the Dark Multiverse event introduced a wide array of new characters, many of whom boast a very specific costume. If the identity of one of the issue's new additions - an evil Batman wearing a red and black costume - left you scratching your head, Death Metal writer Scott Snyder is here to help. Snyder recently took to Twitter to confirm that yes, that new Batman is an evil version of Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond. As Snyder teased, this alternate version of Terry will be called "Beyonder" by Bat Mage.

It is. Why he’s called “beyonder” by Bat Mage https://t.co/55twaDCXKK — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 18, 2020

For those who noticed the details on evil Terry's costume (and who weren't distracted by the Batman dinosaur sharing the panel with him), it's pretty easy to see the resemblance to the canonical Batman Beyond. The costume and emblem are pretty similar to what Terry already boasts in the comics, albeit with a swapped color scheme.

It will be interesting to see what role "Beyonder" ultimately has in the future of Death Metal, especially given the trio of Batmen's role in the issue's events. If previous solicitations and teases are any indication, fans will be in for a treat.

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Snyder said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

