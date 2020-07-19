Dark Nights: Death Metal Reveals Batman Who Laughs' Powerful New Form

✖

Dark Nights: Death Metal has been completely shaking up the DC Comics lore as we know it, as Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs have been crafting their own "Dark Multiverse". Both Death Metal and the original Dark Nights: Metal event have stood out to fans or their approach to Bruce Wayne/Batman, as multiple hybrid versions of the caped crusader have popped up in the multiverse. The most recent issue of Death Metal took that into a truly unexpected territory, playing off of The Batman Who Laughs' apparent death, and creating a whole new sinister character in the process. Spoilers for Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 below! Only look if you want to know!

The second act of the issue opened at Castle Bat, as the various evil Batmen, several Robin underlings, and several members of the "Alfrood" - a brood of Alfred Pennyworths - tried out an experiment. The Alfrood placed The Batman Who Laughs' brain inside of a previously-unseen version of Bruce Wayne -- one who bared a resemblance to Dr. Manhattan, and "whose body is more of an energy construct than material flesh".

(Photo: DC Comics)

Once the brain was placed inside this Bruce's body, they bonded together, and The Batman Who Laughs gradually took a more familiar shape -- sporting his new costume and iconic spiked helmet, with a Manhattan-like blue hue.

(Photo: DC Comics)

As the issue went on, The Batman Who Laughs then met with Perpetua, who further outlined what the plan for the Dark Multiverse would entail. He then christened one of the evil Robins as his "Robin King", and then decreed that he needed to become something even more sinister. He then mutated into a shadowy black figure with gigantic pointy ears, which he dubbed "The Darkest Knight".

(Photo: DC Comics)

That's right, The Batman Who Laughs just underwent a Pokemon-like evolution. While it's unclear exactly how long this new form will stick around, the very idea of The Darkest Knight is pretty fitting for the world of Death Metal. It also gives The Batman Who Laughs' whole M.O. a much more sinister packaging, and gives him a terrifying presence on every page he appears on.

What do you think of The Batman Who Laughs' new form in Dark Nights: Death Metal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

