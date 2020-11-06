Dark Nights: Death Metal Introduces Lobo Bruce Wayne, The Batman Who Frags

✖

Dark Nights: Death Metal is continuing full speed ahead, and its approach to the DC Comics canon is zigzagging in some pretty unexpected ways. The event has made headlines for introducing a wide array of different iterations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who are mashed up with other characters from the DC universe. One of the latest installments of the event, next week's Dark Nights: Death Metal: Infinite Hour Exxxtreme!, is set to introduce the most unique Batman hybrid yet -- a Lobo/Batman hybrid, who is nicknamed "The Batman Who Frags". This alternate character (via GamesRadar) is a Bruce Wayne who injects himself with Czarnian DNA to enhance his strength and healing factor, something that is sure to lead to an unexpected extension of the overall Death Metal event, especially when he crosses paths with the Main Man himself.

(Photo: DC Comics / GamesRadar)

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 will be a 48-page one-shot that provides a unique window into the high-octane event.

"Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour!" DC's official description for the issue reads. "It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!"

The Exxxtreme! one-shot comes courtesy of an eclectic creative team that includes Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan, Tyler Kirkham, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more.

The Batman Who Frags' arrival comes as the larger Death Metal event has been rewriting the DC universe in some truly unexpected ways, crafting a new multiverse that is sure to ruminate throughout the canon in the months and years to come.

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," writer Scott Snyder said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," artist Greg Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 will be available on November 10th.