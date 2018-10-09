David Boreanaz Jokes About Being Green Lantern

There’s been a great deal of curiosity involving the Green Lantern movie, and some think David Boreanaz would make a great Hal Jordan.

Boreanaz was asked that question specifically during his A Conversation with David Boreanaz panel at New York Comic-Con. During the Q&A session, a fan said Boreanaz is his number one choice to play Hal Jordan in a Green Lantern movie.

Boreanaz is currently filming his TV series SEAL Team, so that doesn’t seem likely. That said he didn’t rule it out but was curious about one key aspect of playing the part.”Do I have to wear a green outfit? I don’t know the costume, I’m assuming it’s green right?”

That would definitely be part of the deal if he were to get the role so that might be a deal breaker. To be fair though he didn’t say he wouldn’t wear it, he just wanted to know.

To be truthful the concept of Boreanaz as Jordan never really crossed my mind, but thinking about it now he could make a great one.

The Green Lantern franchise has been on ice since 2011’s Ryan Reynolds film, but it will be getting the full-on DCU treatment in 2020, with Geoff Johns writing the script. The film is set to feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart, though no castings have been announced yet. The new project will be written by Geoff Johns, and he really is trying to deliver something special with the script.

“There’s much more to it than that but really it’s a complete reimagining just like I did Green Lantern: Rebirth in the comics,” Johns told IGN. “I’m going to be hopefully delivering a script that Warner loves, and DC likes, and they want to make it that’s going to celebrate the mythology and reinvent it in a different way.”

That said, it will also feature several prominent ideas that fans known fro the comics, especially if you’re read Johns’ work on the series in the past.

“I want to make sure I write the best script I can possibly write, so I need to go away in a cave and write that script and finish it and then come out and go ‘okay’ and work with the guys and really make sure we’ve got the best story to tell and the best way into this character. I think we have a lot of things in it that…people know my run from Green Lantern and so they shouldn’t be too surprised by seeing what we bring into it,” Johns told ComicBook.com.

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019. Green Lantern Corps is scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.