David Harewood Directs a Dreamer-Centric Episode of ‘Supergirl’

The CW has released the official synopsis for “American Dreamer,” the April 28 episode of Supergirl, which will center on Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and be directed by series regular David Harwood. Please note before continuing that this synopsis contains what appears to be pretty significant spoilers for the next couple of episodes. The episode will follow an episode where Red Daughter gets Supergirl in some trouble, and apparently Dreamer has to step up and protect National City while Kara tries to clear Supergirl’s name.

Harewood’s story has been a big one this season, with J’Onn J’Onzz playing a major role and having a pretty significant character arc throughout the season. “Just from an acting perspective, it’s been so much fun to be here this season and we’ve all noticed a difference just in terms of the week-to-week storyline,” Harewood told ComicBook.com back in March. “I’m keen to see what [the writers and producers] do with it….I look forward to the script every week and I think that’s always a good sign.”

Also playing a significant role, and with a reference that sounds potentially a little heartbreaking, is James Olsen, who will still be dealing with the ramifications of his recent near-death experience.

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS — As Kara (Melissa Benoist) doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl’s name, Dreamer (Nicole Maines) picks up the slack as National City’s protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). James (Mehcad Brooks) takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Dana Horgan and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “American Dreamer” will debut on April 28.

