DC Comics Introducing New Ultraviolet, Infrared Lanterns

Scott Snyder’s upcoming Justice League relaunch will deal with various expansions of the DC Universe’s mythology — including the biggest change to the Green Lantern mythos since Geoff Johns introduced the concept of the Emotional Spectrum to explain away yellow, red, blue, and other Lantern Corps.

As Snyder told us earlier, the series will introduce Ultraviolet Lanterns, Infrared Lanterns, and other new colors based on the invisible spectrum of light.

“The first arc really focuses on [John Stewart], and Barry as well,” Snyder teased. “With the discovery that once the Source Wall is broken, all these new clues about why, and all these new clues about the nature of our multiverse and what made it begin to appear, and one of those things is a portal, or a permeable membrane, to a whole new area of the emotional spectrum that we haven’t visited before: the invisible tangents of the emotional spectrum, the ultraviolets, and the infrareds, and all that stuff, that contains some of the worst and most sublimated hidden emotions that we don’t like to admit are there. Barry Allen discovers there’s a Still Force within the Speed Force, and more like that.”

The cover to Justice League #4, seen below, seemingly features Stewart wielding the ultraviolet power ring.

The heroes of the Justice League — particularly John Stewart, J’Onn J’Onzz, and Hawkgirl — will have deep connections to the threats the team faces, with their powers and personalities tied to the cosmic weirdness shaping the two-year plan of Snyder’s Justice League.

“Where J’Onn’s been, I don’t want to give it away, but he was on a mission that really had to do with mysteries surrounding the death of Mars, and what he starts to learn is that some of the catalysts about what happened on his planet might have connections to what’s happening to Earth in the multiverse right now,” Snyder explained. “J’Onn thinks, at first, it’s a very personal soul-searching mission that he needed to go on, but what he learns is that he, and his mythology, and Mars’ history might have a lot more to do with this whole giant conflict and mystery that’s happening right now in the DCU than he ever expected….The idea is getting to not just use Martian Manhunter, or Kendra, or John Stewart, but connecting them to each other, connect them to bigger mythologies. My goal is that every arc on Justice League expands two characters’ mythologies in ways that make them brand new to you, so the first arc, like I said, Invisible Spectrum, Still Force. Second arc we start getting into secret things about Aquaman and Atlantis, and Wonder Woman, and faith and divinity. Third arc, Superman, and Martian Manhunter again.”

Justice League #1 is on sale June 6 from DC. The issue is written by Snyder and features art by Jim Cheung and Mark Morales. You can pre-order a copy from your local comic shop or pre-order a digital version from ComiXology. You can see the covers for the first five issues in the attached image gallery.