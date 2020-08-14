DC FanDome Reveals Epic Schedule, New Titles

✖

DC FanDome has finally launched its official schedule and it is stacked with exciting events. The Hall of Heroes section of DC FanDome will play host to the biggest movie titles and some upcoming video games while the WatchVerse section of the event will be focused on television shows such as The Flash, Batwoman, and Doom Patrol. Animated titles, kid's titles, comics, cosplay, and more will be filling out the event in the YouVerse, InsiderVerse, FunVerse, and DC Kids FanDome sections of the event. It;s a real life DC Multiverse that's about to go down on August 22 for 24 straight hours.

The Hall of Heroes will kick of with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The full schedule for DC FanDome can be found at the official website. Below are some of the major events.

1:00pm ET - Wonder Woman 1984 panel with Gadot, Pine, Wiig, Pascal, and Jenkins. Hall of Heroes.

1:00pm ET - The Flash TV series panel. WatchVerse.

1:30pm ET - Warner Bros. Montreal Game Announcement. Hall of Heroes.

1:45pm ET - Black Lightning panel with cast. WatchVerse.

2:45pm ET - The Flash panel with Miller and Muschietti. Hall of Heroes.

3:00pm ET - The Suicide Squad panel with cast and director. Hall of Heroes.

3:00pm ET - Legends of Tomorrow panel with cast. WatchVerse.

4:15pm ET - Doom Patrol panel with cast. WatchVerse.

5:00pm ET- Suprise DC Comics Panel. Hall of Heroes.

5:45pm ET - The Snyder Cut of Justice League panel with Zack Snyder. Hall of Heroes.

6:00pm ET - Black Adam panel with Dwayne Johnson + surprises. Hall of Heroes.

6:45pm ET - Title to be announced - new movie? Hall of Heroes.

7:00pm ET - Aquaman panel with James Wan, Patrick Wilson. Hall of Heroes.

7:15pm ET - Superman: Man of Tomorrow world premiere. WatchVerse.

7:30pm ET - Shazam! panel with Zachary Levi and more. Hall of Heroes.

8:00pm ET - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game panel. Hall of Heroes.

8:00pm ET - Lucifer panel with directors and producers. WatchVerse.

9:30pm ET - The Batman panel with Matt Reeves + surprises. Hall of Heroes.

9:45pm ET - Stargirl panel with cast + Geoff Johns. WatchVerse.

10:30pm ET- Batwoman panel with cast and EPs. WatchVerse.

11:15pm ET- Harley Quinn panel withh Cuoco, Bell, Funches, Oberrg, Tudyk, and more. WatchVerse.

12:30am ET - Batman: Three Jokers panel with Johns and Fabok. WatchVerse.

If you can't make to a panel or event which you're looking forward to or you have two at the same time which overlap, fear not. The DC FanDome is partially filling its 24-hour commitment by airing encores of the panels and events after their initial happening. The full schedule on the official site will allow you to customize your own schedule based on your time zone.

there is also a complete breakdown of each section of the DC Fandome event.

Hall of Heroes: The epicenter of the DC FanDome. Experience special programming and star-studded panels, and be the first to see all-new content from upcoming films, television series, games and more. Hall of Heroes is your entrée into a world tailored just for you, the fans — and it’s available in nine languages!

WatchVerse: In this highly immersive environment, you will find yourself transported to a busy street in the DC FanDome’s theater district. Explore the storefronts, alleys and rooftops — but definitely make sure to visit the four iconic theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota, featuring the Blerd & Boujee House, celebrating Blerd (aka “Black nerd”) culture and its impact around the globe. Take a seat and join our virtual audience for hours of must-see DC content from around the world. Whether it’s the latest panels, exclusive world premiere screenings or never-before-seen footage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the casts, creators and behind-the-scenes characters from the worlds of DC TV series, films, home entertainment, games and more!

YouVerse: Venture into DC YouVerse, where the FANS are the stars, to see the most amazing fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world — including, perhaps, your own! This is the Verse where fans are highlighted, honored and rewarded throughout the unique 24-hour DC FanDome experience.

InsiderVerse: Go behind the scenes on the legendary Warner Bros. Studios lot with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms — from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

FunVerse: This is the perfect place to share your DC fandom! Explore every corner of this immersive and interactive space where you can access free digital comic books, buy exclusive products and collectibles through our key partners, strike a pose at our selfie station, explore the Batcave, and many more awesome activities.

DC Kids FanDome: Explore the Teen Titans tower, visit DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Café, make your way to the Batcave, and see all your favorite animated heroes in this world made specially for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create. DC Kids FanDome is kid-friendly and safe, and all the fun can be found at our separate companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.

