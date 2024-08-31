WWE Raw Netflix Debut Date Revealed

WWE held its latest international premium live event with Bash in Berlin, and like past trips overseas, it was another rousing success. It’s one of several ways that WWE is expanding, and one of the bigger evolutions for the company comes next year. That’s when Monday Night Raw moves from its current home on USA Network and heads to Netflix, where it will be on a global platform. The target date has been set as January 2025, but during today’s Bash in Berlin press conference, Cody Rhodes mentioned that it will debut on Netflix on Monday, January 6th, so you can go ahead and mark your calendars for the big premiere.

A Transformative Deal

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

In additon to Raw moving platforms, WWE also shifted its other shows to new networks. While USA is losing Monday Night Raw, they will now be the home for WWE SmackDown starting in September. As for NXT, it will also be leaving USA and heading to its new home on The CW, which will start in October. WWE’s Premium Live Events will continue to stream on Peacock, and you can find the results for Bash in Berlin below.

WWE Bash in Berlin Results

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) def. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (C) def. The Unholy Union

Strap Match: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

What did you think of Bash in Berlin? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!