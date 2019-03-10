DC Introduces New Justice League

Things always get crazy when Mr. Mxyzptlk comes to town, but who knew we would get an all-new Justice League out of it?

Spoilers incoming for Justice League #19, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the latest issue, the Justice League ends up having to go to — as Flash calls him “impossible to pronounce name” — Mr. Mxyzptlk for help in their quest to stop the Legion of Doom and the ancient power they are trying to unleash, Perpetua. Mxy tells them that the key doesn’t lie in the 5th dimension as they originally thought (the dimension of imagination, which is currently dying) but instead in the 6th dimension, a place that only a few individuals can actually access let alone survive.

Mxy thinks the 5th dimension energies that Superman has absorbed from him over the years can protect him, so he opens a portal and Superman heads through. The League expects it to take a while, but soon there’s a knock on the portal door. Once opened, an older gray-haired Superman with a white-and-gold suit walks through, and reveals he has been gone for a decade over there, hence his new look.

He says he’s found a single road among billions that can save the universe and asks the League to come with him so he can show them. Several of the League members jump through, and when they surface they see Superman, but also a 6th dimension version of the Justice League.

In addition to Superman, Green Lantern John Stewart, The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, and what appears to be their son are here and sporting new looks. Stewart is wearing a White Lantern outfit while Flash seems to be made up of three individuals with a white-and-gold getup leading the charge.

Batman has a black-and-red look with a trenchcoat version of his cape, while Wonder Woman is sporting new armor with a white-and-gold robe. Martian Manhunter and Hawkgirl are holding hands and both have new looks, and their son has wings like her while otherwise looking Martian Manhunter.

You can check out the new League in the image above.

Justice League #19 is written by Scott Snyder and Jorge Jimenez, with pencils by Jimenez and colors by Alejandro Sanchez. You can check out the official description below:

“The Sixth Dimension” part one! At last, the Justice League has the map to the Sixth Dimension in hand—and with it, they have the key to saving the Multiverse from utter destruction! But things aren’t as simple as they seem, because they still need to get to the doorway—and to do that, they’ll have to go through the only being in all of existence who can get them there: Mr. Mxyzptlk!”

Justice League #19 is in comic stores now.

Did you enjoy the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMueller on Twitter! You can find our reviews of Justice League and all of this week’s big titles right here!

