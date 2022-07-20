DC Reveals New Look at Jurassic League's Epic Finale (Exclusive)

DC Comics' Jurassic League has been thoroughly entertaining right from the start, and it's all been building to an epic finale in Jurassic League #6. While it's sad to see the series depart, fans are eager to see how this all plays out, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue's covers and details right here. You can check out the gorgeous covers from Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon below, and you can get all the details on the massive battle between the League and Darkseid's League of Doomsauria below.

"THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #6: The League is fully assembled. Darkseid and his League of Doomasauria are on the precipice of world domination. Can our heroic herbivores and courageous carnivores defeat these ancient antagonists? Find out in this epic final issue!

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by JUAN GEDEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/11/22

When the series was first announced, Johnson revealed it was Gedeon who was the main brainchild behind the concept and the project overall, and for Gedeon, the idea grew from a love of franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Primal Rage.

"I've got to be honest, the main brainchild of this concept and even the whole tone of the series is Juan's. Juan approached me about me helping him out with his first tackling of writing and drawing something. I love dinosaurs, but I was also sheltered and never played Primal Rage as a kid," Johnson told CBR. "The visual flair is real, and I appreciate it now, but one of the first questions from Juan when we were talking on the phone was, did I ever play Primal Rage? [laughs] That's where the creative conversation began, and, from there, he just asked for someone to co-write the story with him and help him through it. I said, "Yes, it sounds like a really great time!"

"I grew up watching Ninja Turtles, playing with those toys, and Primal Rage was a huge inspiration. I became a little tired of drawing superheroes and regular people, and I like drawing monsters and '90s stuff like Ninja Turtles, Primal Rage, and Street Sharks," Gedeon said. "I started thinking of DC's alternate universes, and what if there was a universe where they're all dinosaurs, where the Justice League are all dinosaurs?"

Jurassic League #6 hits comics stores on October 11th.

What have you thought of Jurassic League so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!