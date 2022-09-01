DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger on How SPOILER's Death Impacts Courtney

DC's Stargirl kicked off its third season Wednesday night with a bang — literally. The season premiere, "Frenemies – Chapter 1: The Murder" saw death come to Blue Valley and leave the JSA a major mystery to solve when someone was murdered in cold blood and someone they know put in a compromising position as a result. The death makes good on what series star Brec Bassinger previously teased about Season 3 being a murder mystery in terms of theme, and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Basinger explained about how the murder that kicks off the season changes things for Courtney going forward.

Warning! Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl, "Frenemies – Chapter 1: The Murder", beyond this point.

The season premiere saw Courtney in a position of giving old foes the benefit of the doubt and, as a result, a second chance. Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) is now a member of the JSA, the Crocks live next door to the Whitmore/Dugan family, and even Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) is given some grace when he returns to town attempting to turn over a new leaf as he looks for his long-lost daughter, Becky. But at the end of the episode, The Gambler is dead, and Cindy is standing over his body with the literally smoking gun. Bassinger tells us that it changes everything for Courtney.

"It kind of takes back everything Courtney's been fighting for," Bassinger said. "She's been fighting for the idea that people can change and so when Cindy is seen there and it looks like she was the one who killed the Gambler, she looks guilty. And so, of course, it puts Courtney in a really tough position among her team, among her family."

Bassinger also said that Season 3 is going to be an emotional one for Courtney because of where she wants to place her trust.

"There's so much push and pull, even when it comes to Cindy, she wants to trust her, but then there's some red flags. So, she feels pressure that maybe she's wrong," Bassinger said. "And then with the Gambler, same thing, she wants to trust that his words, they're honest, but she has history with her own father who hasn't been good and who hasn't been honest. And then looking at Cameron, like the 'Camney' relationship, she wants to tell him the truth, but she feels like she can't and there's people telling her she can't. And so, there's so much push and pull that she's having to face. And so many obstacles that she can't help but get emotional."

And those emotions are likely only going to run higher as the season progresses. Next week's episode will see the suspects for The Gambler's murder start to come into focus — as well as some concerns regarding Starman as well. You can check out the synopsis for that episode here.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.