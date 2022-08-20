DC's Stargirl: the JSA Investigates "The Suspects" in New Episode Synopsis

The CW has released the synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Two: The Suspects", the second episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, September 7th. The third season of the series will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) dealing with not just the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale), but a murder mystery in the town of Blue Valley, Nebraska. From the sound of thing sin the synopsis, both of those things will be an interesting challenge for not just Courtney, but the rest of the Justice Society of America. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester's (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne.

At the end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl it was revealed that Season 3 would be subtitled "Frenemies" and it's fitting. Not only are the Crocks — Larry "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) — now neighbors with the Whitmore-Dugans, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) is back in town and Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) is trying to be part of the Justice Society as well, something that isn't sitting very well with Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal). And if that wasn't enough, according to Bassinger, the season will see everyone having to work together to deal with a murder mystery.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," she told TVLine earlier this year. "Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

DC's Stargirl will also be occupying a new time slot, in a sense, when it returns for Season 3. The first two seasons of the series were both summer releases, but Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights as part of The CW's fall lineup, albeit earlier than the rest of the network's shows with a premiere date of August 31st. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

DC's Stargirl returns Wednesday, August 31st at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Two: The Suspects" airs September 7th.