DC’s Stargirl Season 2 Review: Darker, More Confident, and Lots of Fun

✖

When DC's Stargirl debuted last season, the then-DC Universe series brought a fresh, new tone to The CW's slate of DC television offerings with a bright, uplifting, family-friendly adventure that introduced an authenticity and thoughtfulness that had been somewhat missing from the space. With Season 2, the series returns with that same sense of authenticity that made its debut a delight but changes things up with a shift in tone that doesn't just bring horror to the DCTV landscape in an accessible way, but also offers an engaging story that pushes its characters forward realistically and offers genuine stakes in a world that all too often feels without consequence.

Heading into Season 2, much has already been made of the series' shift to a darker tone. It was teased in the Season 1 finale with the introduction of Eclipso, but the Season 2 premiere delivers on that promise. The opening scene pulls no punches and feels more like the opening of a horror movie than a superhero show. Once the series establishes the darker tone, the series picks up just a short time jump from where we left the young heroes of the new JSA last season but a lot has changed. Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) has fully embraced her role as a hero and she and her friends are struggling to find a balance between their heroics and their real lives.

Immediately, that struggle is what makes Season 2 interesting as well as continues to set the series apart from other shows in the greater "Arrowverse" of it all. Instead of focusing on the nuts and bolts of superheroics by having the JSA go after villains of the week, the work early in the season is more inward and it's an excellent strategy that allows the actors to shine as they further develop their characters. Rick Tyler actor Cameron Gellman, in particular, is a standout, bringing a depth and complexity to the young Hourman that was only hinted at last season.

Moving past the heroes to the villains, Season 2 offers a bit of a slow burn in terms of pacing that really works in terms of developing the conflict, but the show also divides that conflict in a way that ties last season in. While many superhero shows have seasons that feel almost like closed stories, Stargirl Season 2 feels like the next chapter of a much bigger tale and, at the same time, the individual story threads of Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy), Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), and Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) are unique among themselves. Each character is interesting on their own, but when it does come together, the sharp shift in tone and escalation in stakes is richly satisfying.

What is also satisfying are the new characters and faces in Season 2. Cake's The Shade looks and feels lifted from the pages of comics while Ysa Penarejo's Jennie, daughter of Green Lantern, is a gem of an addition. However, the most interesting and fun introduction might have to be Jim Gaffigan's Thunderbolt. While only offering a voice to the 5th Dimensional genie, Gaffigan manages to steal the show.

The only real misstep, if you can call it that, in Stargirl Season 2 might be some of the effects. To be clear, the shift to The CW after the end of DC Universe has not caused the show to have any decline in production quality. The overall visuals and performances are of the same higher caliber delivered initially, but some of the effects of Season 2 are a little less than one might expect. That said, the show leans into the campy, moderate-budget '80s horror movie feel of things, so it works and works well.

Stargirl continues to be among the best of superhero television. By maintaining its core of authenticity and earnestness but pushing things forward with real stakes and a bit of darkness that is both chilling and campy in turn, Stargirl remains a refreshing, realistic, and confident show that reminds viewers of the importance of hope even in the darkest fight.

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC's Stargirl Season 2 debuts on Tuesday, August 10th, on The CW.