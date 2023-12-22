DC Studios Boss Says Jason Momoa "Will Always Have a Home at DC"

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is heading to the theaters this weekend, and it's meant to be the final film of the DCEU. Jason Momoa is back to play the titular hero, and he recently said that this is likely the last time he will appear in the franchise. There have been rumors that he could be taking on a different role in James Gunn's rebooted DC universe. Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran who recently spoke to The Independent about Momoa's future at the company.

"What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together," Safran shared. "We'll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

When Is Minecraft Coming Out?

Minecraft is the latest video game to get the movie treatment, and a lot of exciting casting announcements have started to pour in. The Warner Bros and Legendary movie is being helmed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynomite) while Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Emma Myers (Wednesday) have all been announced for the film. Currently, the movie is scheduled to come out on April 4th, 2025.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.